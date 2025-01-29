Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A 'stampede-like' situation arose at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, leading to some people being injured, according to Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana.

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, over 80 to 100 million people are expected to gather at the Sangam Ghats.

The officer mentioned that the incident happened after some barriers in the area broke, leading to injuries. However, the injured were taken to the hospital and getting treatment and reiterated that it is not a serious situation.

"On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation," she told reporters.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

