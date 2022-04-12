Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the ticket counters at the Tirumala shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, informed TTD PRO Ravi Kumar on Tuesday.

The initial report stated that more than 10,000 pilgrims gathered at ticket counters in Tirumala, Tirupati to obtain Sarvadarshan tickets which led to the stampede-like situation.

"There was a huge rush at three token counters in Tirupati. However, looking at the rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to allow pilgrims directly into the compartments of Tirumala for darshan. The situation is normal now," TTD PRO Ravi Kumar said

After a stampede-like situation, TTD has cancelled VIP or suspended darshans till coming Sunday. (ANI)

