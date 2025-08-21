Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday reiterated that the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, which led to the death of 11 people, was very painful and cannot be taken lightly.

Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, he extended his condolences and prayed that the grieving families get the strength to bear the pain.

G Parameshwara said, "Such an incident has never happened in the sporting history of Karnataka. The entire country witnessed what took place at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven people lost their lives due to the stampede -- this is a very painful matter. Society cannot take this lightly. On the very first day itself, we expressed condolences to the families of the eleven who died. Even now, we extend our condolences and pray that the grieving families get the strength to bear this pain. Perhaps our prayers will not bring back those who died, but they may give some courage to the families -- and for that, we have prayed to God."

Karnataka Opposition Leader R Ashoka demanded answers from CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on the stampede incident.

R Ashoka said, "In this matter, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar must respond. When this has nothing to do with the state's Chief Minister, how did the police grant permission? A large crowd gathered there, who made the call to grant permission for the celebration. They must answer now."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that some mistakes took place but the government has already taken immediate action.

"Some mistake happened, but I am just a cricket fan. The government has already taken immediate action. Was there no stampede at the Kumbh Mela?" he said.

CM Siddaramaiah said that he will speak about the Bengaluru stampede tomorrow.

Earlier, the Karnataka government revoked the suspension of four police officers who were suspended after M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

In an order dated July 28, the Karnataka government reinstated four top officers, including two IPS officers and two Karnataka State Police Service officers to duty, pending disciplinary proceedings against all four.

The state government has revoked the suspension of Additional Director General of Police B Dayananda, IPS Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Balakrishna, and Police Inspector AK Girish.

"In view of the facts and circumstances explained in the preamble, the Government of Karnataka, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule- 3(7)(c) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Sri. B Dayananda, IPS (KN: 1994) and Sri. Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS (KN: 2014) and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969," an official order said.

"Government of Karnataka in exercise of the powers conferred under rule 5(5) of Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) rule 1965, hereby revokes the order of suspension of Sri. C Balakrishna, Dy.SP and Sri. A K Girish, Police Inspector and reinstates into service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings as per Rules," the order stated.

The revocation came after Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the government on July 10 and July 11, respectively.

The order says, "The Government had ordered a magisterial enquiry vide order read at ref (2) by Sri. Jagadish G, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru Urban District into the stampede incident that happened near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru city on 04.06.2025. Further, the Government had constituted an one man Judicial Commission under chairmanship of Retired Justice of Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka Sri. John Michael Cunha vide Government order read at ref (3) to enquire into the same incident."

"Since, both the Judicial Commission and Magisterial committee have completed their enquiry into the stampede incident and submitted their reports to the Government on 10.07.2025 & 11.07.2025 respectively. Further, the officers also have submitted representations read at ref (5) requesting to revoke their suspension. In view of the above, the order of suspension of the above said officers have been reconsidered by the Government," it added.

This comes days after the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was deemed unsafe for big events.

The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been deemed "unsuitable and unsafe" for large-scale events, according to the findings of Justice John Michael Cunha Commission. The panel was appointed by the Karnataka government to investigate the July 4 stampede that occurred near the stadium during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win, which left 11 dead and over 50 injured. (ANI)

