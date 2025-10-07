Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Dudhia bridge collapse site in Mirik on Tuesday in the wake of severe rain and landslides in Darjeeling. The Chief Minister said that the state government stands with the family members of the victims.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Bodies of deceased from Nepal and Bhutan would be identified and handed to their government. We will look into the issue of damage to property and loss of homes. Community kitchens will operate in the affected areas. A special camp should be organised for people who have lost their important documents, such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and PAN cards. First the bridge has to be restored. When the water level recedes, we will do a survey. Agriculture department will provide crop insurance to farmers who have faced losses. My government stands by the affected persons."

She further said that those who have passed away, a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family would be given.

"I would request the District Magistrate to collect the biodata of the kin of the deceased. I would urge people to remain calm. People should not be instigated. The waters entered from Bhutan," she added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state.

CM Mamata Banerjee visited the flood-affected Jalpaiguri in North West Bengal, on Monday.

During her visit, she appealed to people not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution.

"My sincere appeal, many people have suffered severely in this disaster. We deeply feel their pain. In this difficult time, we must remember that unity and patience are our greatest strengths. I request everyone not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution. The government and administration are fully standing by the people, and together we will overcome this disaster," the West Bengal CM said.

"Please stay calm, do not listen to rumours, and cooperate with the people around you. No untoward incident is desirable at this time; we will stand by each other and face this crisis together," she further said.

She further urged the administration and the police to take responsibility of people living in low-lying areas and move them to safe locations.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and a Special Homeguard job for a kin of the flood victims.

Sharing a X post, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "While death cannot be compensated, we shall give Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased, and a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family as a special gesture." (ANI)

