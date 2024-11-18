Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up the Maharashtra government and all civic bodies for not implementing "seriously" its orders on curbing illegal hoardings and banners.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said it was the personal responsibility of the highest officer of the concerned authorities to enforce court orders.

The HC has been calling for strict action against illegal banners and hoardings over the years and had ordered all political parties to file an undertaking assuring that party workers won't put up any such hoardings.

The bench last month directed civic bodies to conduct fresh special drives to remove illegal hoardings after the announcement of election results, given the likelihood of a surge in such banners post-elections.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking contempt action against civic officials for failing to comply with a 2017 order that directed them to prevent defacement of the state with illegal hoardings and banners.

On Monday, state's advocate Neha Bhide informed the court that all civic bodies had conducted special drives.

Municipal councils took action against 7,729 illegal hoardings, collecting fines amounting to Rs 3,16,800 and filing three FIRs against offenders.

The bench reiterated the need for such special drives to be held even after the election results to curb the rise in illegal banners and hoardings.

Authorities need to be vigilant and ensure that attempts to erect illegal hoardings immediately after election results are swiftly checked, the court said.

The court also reminded political parties of their undertakings, stating, "Almost all the political parties have filed an undertaking not to erect illegal hoardings or banners. However, having regard to what is happening on the ground, judicial note is taken of these illegal hoardings and banners being erected by these parties. Parties are reminded that any violation may have serious repercussions."

The court directed all civic bodies to provide detailed reports of actions taken against illegal hoardings to the state government.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 9.

