Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said tha the state is prepared for COVID-19 but must follow the old advisory.

"Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same," he told ANI.

Several states have already held high-level meetings over Covid preparedness in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya too is scheduled be holding a high-level meeting with State Health Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi assessed the COVID-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccination campaign in the country. He also assessed the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications. (ANI)

