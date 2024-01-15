New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The DDA on Monday said the AAP leaders' statements regarding the demolition of slums in Delhi are not only "false" and "mischievous" but also "motivated with an intent to mislead the people".

The DDA's statement came a day after Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the slum clusters here and accused the BJP of conspiring to remove the slum dwellers.

AAP's 'Ghar bachao, BJP hatao' campaign on Sunday kicked off against the Central government's alleged policy to render Delhi's slum-dwellers homeless.

The statement cited media reports about the statements made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, alleging "surveys being conducted by the DDA for demolishing slums".

Asserting that none of the slums have been demolished, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said they cannot be demolished because of the fact that the Central government has recently extended the validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, up to December 31, 2026, for a period of three years.

This ensures "continuing protection of certain unauthorised developments, including the JJ clusters, in Delhi from punitive action", the statement said.

"The statements, therefore, are not only false, baseless and mischievous but also motivated with an intent to mislead the people," it said.

It is underlined for ample clarity that the instant survey process for three JJ clusters on Lok Kalyan Marg began in 2011 by the Delhi government's DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), the DDA said.

Atishi and Bharadwaj had visited B R camp slum and near the Safdarjung Flying Club respectively. The DDA also conducted demolition in Gokulpuri on Saturday.

"Two out of these three camps are on defence land affecting development of critical infrastructure. It may be noted that the initial amount for rehabilitation at these sites was arrived at and finalised in 2011 itself and the amount for rehabilitation was deposited in 2013 itself," the statement said.

"The DDA is resurveying the area to update the list of beneficiaries, so that none of the eligible beneficiaries are left out. The main aim of the exercise being carried out is to ensure rehabilitation of those residing in these JJ Clusters," it added.

It is also brought on record that the DDA recently rehabilitated the residents of JJ clusters in Kalkaji to total satisfaction of the beneficiaries and any statements on the contrary are false, the statement said.

Regarding the demolition carried out in Gokulpuri on Saturday by the DDA, it was put on record that the same was carried out to remove encroachments from government land belonging to the DDA where commercial establishments had come up that included automobile showrooms making profit in crores. No JJ cluster, it is reiterated was demolished or targeted in this drive, it added.

During her visit, Atishi said that the BJP-led Central government is conspiring to raze the slum areas of Delhi and relocate its residents 40 to 50 km away from their homes.

The AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are standing with them, she added.

