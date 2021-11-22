New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that state governments cannot mitigate the architecture of the National Food Security Act while implementing it.

Representing Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati told the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh that the fair price shops form an integral part of the National Food Security Act and the state governments are "only free to give benefit higher than the NFS Act but they cannot mitigate the architecture of the NFS Act".

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, challenging the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna.

Delhi Government had earlier submitted that an overwhelming majority has opted for supply of rations at their doorstep.

Delhi Government submitted that it would, therefore, necessarily have to curtail the supplies to the members of the petitioner association to the extent the rations have to be supplied at the doorstep as per the options called for by the GNCTD.

It said the petitioner cannot be given rations for distribution even in respect of those who have opted for supply of rations at their doorsteps. (ANI)

