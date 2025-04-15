Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the growing friction between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre, Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana on Tuesday said that the State Council of Ministers has the authority to pass a bill if the Governor withholds his assent for 30 days.

Maulana accused the Centre of financially strangling the Tamil Nadu government and said concerns in this regard would be raised in the Assembly.

"If the Governor does not sign a bill within 30 days, then the State Council of Ministers can gather and pass the bill. This is the power every state has. When CM brings this, it is to tell the Union government not to curb the functioning of state governments. The Tamil Nadu government is being financially strangled, and we will express this in the Assembly," the Congress MLA said.

Further, hitting out at the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over asking students to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Aassan Maulaana said that a person sitting on a constitutional post should stop promoting religious activities.

"This issue of Dalits has come up due to the BJP. How can you ask students to chant Jai Shri Ram? BJP-RSS are missing the whole idea of Ram. The Governor who is on a constitutional post should stop promoting religious activities. Whenever there is a BJP, there are no schemes for the welfare of people. They are afraid of the Dravidian model under which there are people-centric schemes," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to move the State Autonomy resolution in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The resolution aims to urge the Central government to ensure that states get more powers.

This resolution follows several others criticising the central government's policies. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had previously adopted a resolution against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, urging the central government to repeal the law.

This resolution to ensure more power to states also came after the significant development of ten bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, which became law without the Governor's assent after a Supreme Court order.

On April 8, the Supreme Court termed Governor RN Ravi's withholding assent to ten bills after they were re-enacted by the State Legislature "illegal and erroneous in law". (ANI)

