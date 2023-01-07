New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) States are not impervious to global geopolitical challenges the country faces and should be sensitive about these issues, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri suggested during a national conference of chief secretaries on Friday.

Misri along with Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran made a presentation on "Global Geopolitical Challenges" on the second day of the three-day conference which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Breaks All Records, Chhatarpur Records Minimum Temperature at 0.2 Degree Celsius.

The presentation talked about China trying to emerge as a new global power and also mentioned challenges and threats to globalisation, sources said.

Several presentations were made at the national conference of chief secretaries, including by Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Sanjay Seth, on economic growth and job creation.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: New Ramlalla Idol To Be Installed at 9-Feet Height, Says Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Member.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain made a presentation suggesting reducing the compliance burden as it discourages private investment, sources said.

A presentation by Department of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra suggested how efficient implementation of GST saved people's money and at the same time raised the state and centre's revenue.

Besides, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Finance Secretary of Gujarat and GST commissioner of Karnataka also made interventions during the presentations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present throughout the second day of the meeting which started around 7 am with all chief secretaries doing Yoga at the PUSA complex here. During the meeting, Modi suggested that good officers should be posted in border areas.

The three-day national conference of chief secretaries from all states is being held ahead of the Union Budget to deliberate on the economy and jobs and inclusive human development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)