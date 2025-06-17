New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, on Tuesday said that states should focus on low cost but high impact interventions to mitigate disaster risks.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Mishra said the potential of loss in certain disasters is found to be more than estimated which needs re-calibration of mitigation efforts to tackle them.

Observing the nature of disasters is changing, he said that we must accept this reality that hazards are interconnected, impacts are multiplying and risks are evolving faster than we are adapting.

"In view of the emerging challenges of extreme events and uncertainties, states need to recalibrate and re-activate their institutions, processes and systems for equipping themselves to be ready to handle such situation by preventing loss of life and property," he added.

"Preparedness and awareness is crucial for tackling increasing uncertainty on disaster occurrence. The hazard and vulnerability landscape are changing and so should enhance the preparedness level of the states," said Mishra, according to an official statement.

"For better transition from relief and response approach to preparedness and mitigation approach, states need to institutionalise the lessons learnt. This is essential, so that insights from the past disasters are not forgotten," he added.

Mishra said India's Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) financing model has been acknowledged at the global platform on DRR held in Geneva on June 4-6, 2025, states should ensure for proper utilisation of recovery and mitigation funds.

Highlighting India's vast geography, which mandates a robust national disaster response force, he said that states should assess and invest in capacity augmentation of agencies involved in the disaster relief operations.

"Disaster preparedness is not a matter of hours but is a matter of minutes, as every minute taken in mobilisation and starting relief operation counts. Thus, the speed of response should be improved. There is still a lot to be done on the early warning from for certain disasters," added Mishra.

Giving example of drought having the potential to severely affect lives and livelihood, the principal secretary said the potential of loss in certain disasters is found to be more than estimated.

"These days lightning is coming forth as one of the largest-fatality disasters. Hence, our mitigation efforts should be re-calibrated to tackle these kind of disasters. States should focus on low cost but high impact interventions to mitigate disaster risks," he added.

Mishra said that urban flooding solutions need to keep in mind the local geographical and climatic conditions.

The principal secretary further said the Aapda Mitra scheme for volunteer mobilisation like community involvement is very important for enhancing the effectiveness of disaster response.

"States should realise the role Jan-Bhagidari can play in saving lives in the aftermath of disasters. ‘My Bharat' initiative of the prime minister can used for involving youths in disaster response," he said.

Mishra said data plays an important role in disaster management and urged the use of 'Gati Shakti' in making disaster management plans.

"The two-day conference was attended by over 1,000 delegates from State Governments/ UTs, Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government and from SDRFs/Civil Defence/ Home Guards/Fire Services in the States/UTs," the statement said.

Various sessions were organized during the conference and the experts dwelled upon the subjects like early warning, post disaster need assessment, urban floods management, new challenges and adoption of new technologies, role of disaster response forces, mock exercises, volunteerism etc., it said.

