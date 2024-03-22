New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): In a significant development, the central government on Friday authorized states and the Union Territories (UTs) to wield the powers outlined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in relation to the proscribed Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), an outfit which was banned for next five years earlier this month.

As per a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a directive in which the states and the UTs can use section 7 and section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the banned terror outfit JKNF.

This empowerment underscores a collaborative approach to addressing security concerns and combating threats posed by banned organizations.

The notification was issued days after the MHA declared the JKNF an unlawful association.

"Whereas, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government declared the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), as an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 1296(E) dated March 12, 2024, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part-II, Section-3, Sub-section (ii), dated the 12th March, 2024," the notification stated.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government hereby directs that all the powers exercisable by it under section 7 and section 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the State Governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association," reads the notification.On March 12, the MHA banned the JKNF by declaring it as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years," it added.

The Ministry issued a notification pointing out that the JKNF, chaired by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, is indulging in "unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

It further said that the members of the JKNF remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The leaders and members of the JKNF have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir," the MHA notification then mentioned.

It also stated that the JKNF constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy.

"The JKNF and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set-up of the country. The JKNF is involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; promoting hatred against established Government and giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir," mentioned the then notification.

It had clarified further that the Central Government is of the opinion that if there is no immediate curb or control of unlawful activities of the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) it will use this opportunity to continue with the anti-national activities that are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country; continue advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing its accession to the Union of India; and continue propagating false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order. (ANI)

