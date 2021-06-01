New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed on Tuesday by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

Delhi Chief Minister said the announcement has come as a big relief.

"I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision, a statement issued by the state's communications department said.

Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla said it was a step in the right direction but demanded that the Union government call a meeting of all the state education ministers for holding further discussion related to the future of students.

Singla lamented that the Centre did not unveil modalities for the result declaration or any roadmap for these students for taking admission in higher classes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was an important step to ensure the health and safety of students.

"On behalf of all the students and parents, heartfelt thanks to you the respected Prime Minister,” he tweeted

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, in a statement, said the cancellation of the exams is in the interest of students, parents and teachers.

He said a decision about the class XII exams of the UP Secondary Board would soon be taken after a meeting with the chief minister.

After the CBSE, the other central board, CISCE, also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

The Haryana government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday.

"We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education," Pal told PTI over phone.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Leaders of the Congress and other parties too had been pressing the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams, after those for Class 10 were scrapped due to the COVID situation, which worsened in April-May when the country was hit by a second deadly wave of the infection.

"We are glad Modi government finally heeded to the demands of the Indian people, Shri Rahul Gandhi , Smt Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress party, to prioritise the safety and health of our students," the Congress said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead".

“Keeping the health and safety of children in mind during the corona pandemic in the country, BSP welcomes today's decision taken by the central government to cancel the class 12 exam of the CBSE board . It was the need of the hour,“ BSP chief Mayawati tweeted.

