Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): On the occasion of the AIADMK's 54th Foundation Day, grand celebrations will be held on October 17 (Friday) and October 18 (Saturday), 2025, in all places where the party has established functional units not only across Tamil Nadu but also in other states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi, said a press release by the party.

As part of these celebrations, party flags will be hoisted and public meetings will be organised across districts, towns, and branches to commemorate the Founding Day.

Statues and portraits of M.G. Ramachandran, party founder J. Jayalalithaa, will be garlanded at party offices and key public locations across Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and other states.

Annadanam (community meals) and various welfare activities for the poor and needy will be conducted in every district, reflecting the people-first values that the party stands for.

AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami has asked all present and past MLAs and MPs to participate actively. In addition, all district secretaries, state-level, and functional-wing office bearers have been directed to ensure the involvement of all current and former office bearers of various party wings and organisations.

Organise the events with discipline, unity, and enthusiasm, upholding the ideals of the movement. Submit detailed reports of the celebrations and photographs to the party headquarters and the party's official mouthpiece for publication.

K. Palaniswami, General Secretary and Leader of Opposition, has extended his heartfelt greetings to all cadres, functionaries, and supporters on this historic milestone, calling upon everyone to renew their commitment to the movement founded by MGR and strengthened by J. Jayalalithaa.

"The 54th Foundation Day of our movement must stand as a shining symbol of the AIADMK's unbreakable bond with the people, a reflection of our unwavering commitment to social justice, and our continuing journey of service and sacrifice for the welfare of Tamils everywhere," said K. Palaniswami. (ANI)

