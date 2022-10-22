Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): The Statue of Prosperity of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be the inspiration for the overall development of Karnataka, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue on November 11, Bommai added.

Launching the collection of "Mruthike' (sacred mud) from all over the state in connection with the unveiling of the 108-foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the stairs of Vidhana Soudha here on Friday, he said this statue has been built to strive for the continuous development of the state.

"The signs of good days for Karnataka are seen in this statue. It would give the confidence of building 'Nava Bharath ' through 'Navakarnataka'," Bommai said.

The CM said the future will be dull if they forget the history and it is their duty to show respect to the king who built this state.

"Buddha, Basavanna and Mahaveera were basically the administrators but they reformed for the welfare of people through spirituality. But Kempegowda stayed amidst the people and built the life of people," he added.

For this reason, former CM B.S.Yediyurappa decided to install the Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru, he stated. With a view to making the life and achievements of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda the source of inspiration for the people, the sacred mud from all over the state is brought to mix in the statue, he further stated.

The idea behind this is to ensure that his inspiration is found in very minute particles. While America's Statue of Liberty symbolises liberty, the Statue of Unity marks unity, the statue of prosperity is the mark of prosperity. he added.

The CM said the history of Karnataka is different as their forefathers had built the State. Krishnadevaraya, Hoysalas, Kadambas and Wodeyars have worked constructively. (ANI)

