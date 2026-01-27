New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A 34-year-old construction worker is recovering at a private hospital after surviving what should have been an "unsurvivable accident": a steel rod that pierced through the back of his head and exited from his neck, missing critical blood vessels and brain structures by mere millimetres.

The team led by Dr Shashidhar TB, Head of the ENT Department, along with Dr Aseem Srivastava (CTVS), Dr Manan, and Anaesthetist Dr Jude, faced a medical challenge that required on-the-spot solutions.

According to the statement by the hospital, "The patient arrived at the emergency department with the steel rod - cut down from its original length to 2.5 feet by rescue workers - still lodged through his skull and neck. The complexity of the case demanded adaptations at every stage of treatment."

Radiologist Dr Venus performed a CT scan with the rod in place and had to modify the patient's position to fit the patient in the CT gantry. A CT scan helped to map its trajectory through vital structures. Anaesthesia was administered with the patient sitting up - an approach tailored to the unique circumstances. The surgery itself was conducted in a semi-reclined position to ensure optimal access and safety.

"The situation required careful planning and precision at each step," noted Dr Shashidhar TB. "Our focus was on ensuring the safest possible outcome given the extraordinary nature of the injury."

Before making the first incision, the surgical team prepared for every possible complication. Opening the neck revealed just how lucky the patient had been - the rod had somehow navigated past the carotid arteries, jugular veins, and spinal cord.

The team meticulously secured all major blood vessels before carefully mobilising and extracting the rod. Damaged structures were repaired, and remarkably, the patient emerged with complete neurological function intact.

The patient is now recuperating in the ICU with full recovery expected. The case highlights both extraordinary luck and the rapid-response capabilities of Artemis Hospital's trauma team.

"The rod's path missed every structure that would have caused immediate death or permanent disability," Dr Shashidhar TB explained. "Combined with our team's preparedness and innovative approach, this patient has been given a genuine second chance at life."

The successful outcome demonstrates how advanced trauma care, experienced surgeons, and split-second adaptation can turn an almost-certain fatality into a recovery story. (ANI)

