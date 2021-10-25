Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Monday directed government agencies and officials to step up efforts and complete their planning to effectively check pollution across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of Diwali.

Underlining that Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, is an industrial region which has a large number of vehicles, Yathiraj, at an online meeting with officials of the local Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, forest department, and the traffic police, said the district is environmentally “sensitive”.

Also Read | Punjab MARKFED Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at markfedpunjab.com.

“During the meeting, the DM instructed all departmental officers to prepare an action plan and finalise it soon so that pollution could be checked. He also directed them to ensure compliance of the National Green Tribunal and pollution control board guidelines in letter and spirit," District Information Officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan said.

The district magistrate emphasised that special efforts are needed to check air pollution caused by dust and open fires, including stubble burning at farms, Chauhan said.

Also Read | Amit Shah on NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Seeking Talks with Pakistan: ‘Would Rather Talk to Kashmir’s Youth’.

He asked the traffic police to make efforts so that noise and air pollution caused by vehicles is checked in the district, according to the DIO.

“The district magistrate directed civic agencies to form teams which would inspect construction sites and ensure compliance of guidelines set by the NGT and the pollution boards,” the officer added.

Yathiraj has also asked officials to ensure adequate awareness regarding pollution on the government's Sameer mobile phone application.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)