Hamirpur (HP), August 20 (PTI) A special task force (STF) has been set up in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district to trace over 100 missing persons including 50 women, the police said on Thursday.

As many as 107 persons are currently missing from various parts of the district, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said.

The missing persons include 50 women, 47 men, two girls and eight boys, he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sher Singh Thakur will lead the STF, said Thakur.

The SP said Inspector Kuldeep Singh and five other sub inspectors would assist the DSP in tracing the missing persons.

The maximum 34 persons are missing from the areas falling under Hamirpur Sadar police station, followed by 24 in Bhoranj, 20 in Badsar and 15 each in Nadaun and Sujanpur.

The STF may also take help of the local people to deal with the cases of the missing persons, he added.

