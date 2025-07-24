Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced an increase in the monthly stipends for interns, junior residents, and senior residents across government medical and dental colleges in the state.

In a statement, Cheema said there are currently 907 sanctioned intern posts, 1,408 for junior residents and 754 for senior residents in Punjab's government medical and dental colleges.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Counterpart Keir Starmer Hold 'Chai Pe Charcha' at Chequers in London (See Pics and Video).

The stipend for interns has been raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000 per month.

For junior residents, the new stipend structure will see a rise from the current Rs 67,968 per month to Rs 76,000 in the first year, Rs 77,000 in the second year, and Rs 78,000 in the third year, he said.

Also Read | Bihar: Ruckus Erupts in Assembly; Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Abuse by BJP MLAs (Watch Videos).

Similarly, senior residents will get an increase from their current Rs 81,562 per month to Rs 92,000 in the first year, Rs 93,000 in the second year, and Rs 94,000 in the third year.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)