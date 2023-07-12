Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) The window panes of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which were damaged in stone pelting will be repaired here, the North Eastern Railways (NER) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the train was going Lucknow from Gorakhpur and as soon as the reached near Sohawal railway station, stone pelting on the train started in which the window panes of four coaches of executive class were damaged.

No passenger or staff were injured in the incident, police said.

"Instructions have been given to the RPF to escort it and three people have been already arrested for pelting stones and damaging the windows in Ayodhya. The repair work of Vande Bharat train will be done in NE Railway Coach and Depot and strict legal action will be taken against such lawless people," Chief PRO, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said.

Those arrested, police said, were angry after six goats were mowed down by the train. PTI CORR ABN

