Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday asked the Naxalites who are attacking teaching volunteers and hindering education in the State to stop civilian killings and surrender.

As Volunteer teachers, known as 'Shikshadoots,' are unable to access the Nav Gurukuls established by the CRPF, due to Naxal threats in Bastar, Vijay Sharma said that if the left-wing extremists want to hold talks with the government, they will have to stop the violence.

He told ANI, "Shame on those Naxalites who slit the throats of village teachers and then talk nonsense. If they want to work with the government to reach a consensus, they should stop all this. I want to say through you that civilian killings should be stopped, only then will talks be held."

Teachers were attacked and intimidated as they worked as volunteers for education in the rural areas. A major attack on the volunteer in Silger in Chhattisgarh has led to fear among the teachers.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that this intimidation comes as a response to the administration's action against the Maoists.

He said, "Due to the recent campaign launched against the CPM (Maoist) organisation, Maoist groups are on the back foot. Their numbers are decreasing, and their influence is shrinking. Frustration from this has led these groups to target innocent volunteers working in rural education, committing acts like killings and intimidation."

Calling the Maoist organisations "anti-development", the IG assured the public of strict action against the attacks on the volunteers.

"This reveals the anti-development face of the Maoist organisation. Such actions do not show their strength but their weakness. We plan to identify and take strict action against all those responsible for attacks on volunteers. Additionally, we will make a special effort to ensure the safety of these volunteers," he said.

The 'Shikshadoots' are frightened after one of the volunteers was attacked by the Naxalites.

Shikshadoot Imla Bandhu said, "The children take great interest in their studies... After what happened to one of our companions, we also felt scared because I received a warning. That's why an atmosphere of fear has already developed. A total of five people have been murdered recently. The whole area is scared now."

Another Shikshadoot has requested the District Collector for a safe space after receiving a warning from the Naxalites.

"The children learned from the government-provided books and were very interested in their studies... Now, due to the incident in Silger involving my friend, I am unable to go there... I also spoke with the collector and informed him that I am experiencing some difficulties going there. Having received a warning once before, I am feeling scared... I requested the collector to provide me with a safe place," he said.

Seven schools were recently approved by the State government, and Nav Gurukuls are being established by the CRPF to promote education in Naxal-affected areas, the District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv said.

Devesh Kumar Dhruv told ANI, "As camps are being established in inner areas, education is also being continuously expanded. Seven schools have been recently approved by the government, and Nav Gurukuls are also being established by the CRPF. The CRPF is also paying the teachers' salaries from its own funds... Significant expansion efforts are also underway in the education sector... Important expansion work is also being done in the field of education." (ANI)

