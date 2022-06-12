Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): After massive protests in Ranchi against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal in which two people died, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Sunday demanded the Jharkhand Police to stop alleged 'illegitimate arrests' of protestors.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind members met the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ranchi Anish Gupta on Sunday.

"The situation in Ranchi worsened the day before yesterday due to the protests. There was the loss of lives. So we came to meet the DIG, kin of the deceased and the injured," Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind told ANI.

"We have met the DIG to appeal for peace and will meet the DCP. We are also trying to meet the Deputy General of Police (DGP), Governor and the Chief Minister. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident. The report will come within a week, as per the DIG," he added.

He further alleged that police were involved in hitting people. Maulana Qasmi demanded from the Jharkhand government to conduct a full judicial inquiry into the matter and provide reasonable compensation to the family of the deceased.

He also demanded free medical treatment for the injured.

"Government should help with the medical treatment of the injured and give financial compensation to the kin of the deceased. We have appealed to the DIG to stop illegitimate arrests. Police were involved in hitting the public," added Maulana Qasmi.

Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers, against the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests on Friday. The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control.

The administration of Ranchi had imposed a curfew in the district, however, West Bengal has suspended internet services till 6 am on June 13. (ANI)

