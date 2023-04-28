Indore, April 28: A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after her husband stopped her from going to a beauty parlour, a police official said on Friday.

The woman hanged herself in her home in Scheme Number 51 area of the city on Thursday, Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav told PTI. Maharashtra: Woman Hangs Self to Death in Thane; Husband Booked for Suicide Abetment.

"Her husband has told us he stopped her from going to a beauty parlour and she hanged herself from a fan in a fit of rage. Post mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles," Yadav added.

