New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The 15th edition of Kathakar -- a festival that celebrates the traditional storytelling style in a world dominated by hi-tech gadgets -- will kick off in Delhi on Saturday, officials said.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate Kathakar-2022, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Friday.

A marquee event to revive the traditional style of storytelling in a world dominated by hi-tech gizmos and gadgets, it will feature professional and passionate storytellers from the country and abroad who will showcase their craft to underscore how storytelling cuts across the barriers of language and culture, it said.

This year, Kathakar has partnered with the Union Ministry of Culture under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event on Saturday will take place at Amphitheatre Central Vista India Gate, it added.

The storytelling sessions will be held at Sunder Nursery, Heritage Park and Central Vista, India Gate.

The festival will showcase, in its pristine physical form, amazing stories and music by Indian and international storytellers from seven countries -- the United Kingdom, Australia, Mongolia, Israel, Sierra Leone, Korea and India.

The aim of Kathakar this year is twofold: to ensure the conservation of oral storytelling tradition and increase its popularity, the statement said.

For the first time, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will narrate stories and he will converse with singer-composer Mohit Chauhan, who is also the patron of the festival, it said.

Filmmaker, writer and producer Imtiaz Ali will be part of the event 'Kissey, Kahani aur Guftagu' on Sunday at Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin, the statement said.

"Stories emerging from villages are very powerful as life is totally different there love folk songs and stories that are connected to our lives. Whenever I meet filmmakers, I urge them to make movies based on stories from villages," the statement quoted Ali as saying.

Since its inception, the festival has been addressed by prominent personalities such as former president APJ Abdul Kalam, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Shashi Tharoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Tripathi, Shantanu Moitra, Margaret Alva, Sunil Shastri, Nandita Das, Sushma Seth, among others, it added.

