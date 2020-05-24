India News | Stranded Delhi Madrasa Students Sent to Their Homes in Bihar Ahead of Eid

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Thirty students residing in Masjid Madrasa Talimul Quran, East of Kailash in the national capital were sent to their native places in Katihar, Bihar through a bus on Saturday, as a "special gift" ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

An NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat and a group of lawyers aided by Amar Colony police station personnel arranged for the transportation of the students. The police had earlier written a letter to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) requesting help to facilitate the process.

Also Read | Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Shows Red Flag to Centre's Proposal to Resume Domestic Flight Operations from May 25, Calls it 'Extremely Ill-Advised'.

Each student was also given a customised kit with essentials, pertaining to COVID-19. The kit comprised food, iftaar material, clothes, towel, slippers, first-aid, emergency medicines for the journey back home. All students were also provided with masks and gloves, the police said.

The students were stranded in Delhi and could not return to their homes in Bihar, following the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown imposed on May 25.

Also Read | Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Says Will Offer Prayer & Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at Home Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in many parts of India on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)