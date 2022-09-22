Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Lahaul-Spiti District Police informed on Thursday that all stranded vehicles and passengers have been rescued from the Baralacha Pass on National Highway (NH)-3, after being stuck due to icy roads.

The Baralacha pass in the Lahaul-Spiti district received heavy snowfall on Wednesday, after which the Manali-Leh NH-3 was closed down for vehicular traffic because of the icy roads.

The Lahaul-Spiti District Police told ANI that all the stranded vehicles and passengers have been rescued.

The police also informed us that vehicular movement is not allowed during the night hours.

"All stranded vehicles and passengers have been rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3. No movement of vehicles is allowed during the night hours," the District Police said. (ANI)

