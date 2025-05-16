New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naresh Bansal on Friday asserted that the diplomatic and strategic measures taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, will remain in place until terrorism is eradicated from its roots.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal highlighted that there is an atmosphere of patriotism in the whole country right now, saying that every citizen is with the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) for the bravery and courage they have shown during Operation Sindoor.

"In such a situation, it has been established in the whole world that Pakistan is a terrorist country. It is a country that protects terrorism; it is a country that nurtures it. In such a situation. S Jaishankar said till the time terrorism will not be eradicated from the root; we will not eliminate those who protect it, then whatever decision was given at the time of Operation Sindoor, whether it is a diplomatic decision or a strategic decision or a political decision, all of them remain intact. The decision of the Indus River is also one of them," Bansal said.

Bansal, highlighting India's stance, stressed there will be no dialogue and negotiations with Pakistan as long as it nurtures terrorism.

"India's stand is that as long as Pakistan nurtures terrorism, it will stand with terrorism. There will be no dialogue and negotiations will be held, then it will only take place for Pakistan to evacuate what it has illegally occupied," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, reiterated India's firm stance on talks with Pakistan, saying any future discussions will be confined to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi said, "Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism, and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Prime Minister Modi warned that Pakistan's support for terrorism could lead to its downfall. He added that achieving peace is impossible without destroying the terrorist infrastructure.

"The way the Pakistani army and the Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace," he added. (ANI)

