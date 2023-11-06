Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman strawberry farmer from Pune has allegedly been cheated by a trader at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai of Rs 5.7 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused, from Vashi in Navi Mumbai, contacted the strawberry grower and sought supply of the fruit on credit.

As the woman was dealing with the trader for the first time, she asked one of her relatives to do due diligence and verify whether the accused was a merchant at the Vashi APMC.

After confirmation, she supplied him fruit stocks worth Rs 5.7 lakh between November 2022 and February this year, an official from APMC police station said.

However, the accused did not pay the money despite repeated reminders. The woman then approached the police with a complaint.

The police on Saturday registered a case against the trader under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), the official said.

