Sitagaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): In a landmark move aimed at bolstering local development and welfare, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has inaugurated a free field veterinary hospital in Sitagaon, located in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected Mohla Manpur region.

The initiative follows closely on the heels of a recent visit by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to the area.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death During Scuffle Over Playing Music at Event in Bhadola, 4 Minors Arrested.

The new facility, launched by the ITBP's 27th Battalion, marks the first of its kind in the region and aims to address the long-standing veterinary needs of approximately 20 nearby villages.

Agriculture and livestock being the backbone of rural livelihoods here, the hospital is expected to play a crucial role in improving animal health and productivity.

Also Read | Sehore: Madhya Pradesh Government Teacher Dismissed for Praying for Pakistani Soldiers During 'Operation Sindoor'.

Commandant Vivek Kumar Pandey of the 27th Battalion announced that the hospital will provide free treatment for over 12,000 animals, staffed by a team of veterinary specialists and medical personnel.

During the inaugural ceremony, which drew a large turnout of villagers and their animals, ITBP personnel also conducted awareness campaigns on hygiene, child health, nutrition, and environmental conservation. Residents were encouraged to maintain cleanliness and engage in tree plantation drives to safeguard the local ecosystem.

The veterinary hospital complements ITBP's existing field hospital for humans in Sitagaon, which has already delivered free healthcare services to more than 2,100 individuals from over 20 villages in less than a year. That facility also offers Aadhaar verification services and medical care for ailments such as malaria, infections, injuries, and chronic illnesses.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, during his visit to Sitagaon COB on May 16, had lauded the ITBP's 15-year commitment to restoring peace and fostering development in the region.

With the establishment of this veterinary facility, the ITBP continues to expand its outreach, reinforcing its role not just as a security force but as a vital partner in the region's development and public welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)