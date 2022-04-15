Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said strict action should be taken against those spreading religious hatred.

Referring to incidents of communal clashes at various places in the country during Ram Navami, Singh said, "Animosity is increasing in the society.... Riots are taking place...unrest is spreading all around. The houses of innocent people were burnt, ruined."

He said irrespective of whether the culprits are Hindus or Muslims, "strict action should be taken against those who spread religious hatred".

Talking to reporters at the Circuit House in Ajmer, the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the BJP-led Centre over inflation and unemployment.

"Attention is being diverted from the problems that the country is facing today. Unemployment and the rate of inflation are increasing. The rupee is getting weaker," he said.

"If you want to run a bulldozer, run it on inflation and unemployment and run it against social evils," he added.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the condition of the country is worsening. "Millionaires are becoming billionaires. Billionaires are becoming trillionaires and poverty is increasing," he said.

During the Congress-led UPA regime, about 10 to 15 crore families were brought out of poverty but today, they have again fallen below the poverty line, he claimed.

