Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who is accused of hurting religious sentiments with his comments at the Elgar Parishad in Pune in January.

"Strict action will be taken against Sharjeel Usmani and those who have committed the crime. Nobody will be spared. We have filed a case against him (in Elgar Parishad matter) and police are investigating the matter. What we know is that he is absconding and is in Uttar Pradesh," said Pawar in the state Assembly session.on February 2, Pune City Police registered an FIR against former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani for a speech he delivered at an Elgar Parishad event here.

The complaint was filed by Pradip Gawade, Pune regional secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and using objectionable words against a particular community.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30. Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised. (ANI)

