New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Following the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in Chhattisgarh, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said Congress leaders were standing by the corrupt and the strings of corruption are connected with the Congress headquarters.

Commenting on the raids in Chhattisgarh, he said, "The ED is conducting raids in Chhattisgarh and the Congress is having stomachache in Delhi. Why is there panic in the Congress over the ED raids?"

"Hence it can be concluded that the string of corruption is connected to the Congress Party and its headquarters," he added.

"Today's Congress party has become morally bankrupt as well, they only have to fill their coffers and it would not be wrong to say that the government of Chhattisgarh has become the ATM of the Congress party," said Bhatia.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel is serving the Gandhi family instead of serving the people of Chhattisgarh.

"Bhupesh Baghel, who should serve the people of Chhattisgarh is serving the Gandhi party by becoming the ATM of the Congress party," said Gaurav Bhatia.

"No corrupt person will be spared. Make as much noise as you want. The people of the whole country want that this corrupt Gandhi family's party should be accountable for every penny and public money should be used for the benefit of the public," he said.

"All the senior leaders of the Congress party hold press conferences in Delhi and stand with all the corrupt people. The hands of Congress are with the corrupt," he added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out the BJP government at the Centre over the ongoing raids at the residential and office premises of various Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh, saying it was misusing the central agency against the ruling party in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge posted, "Raid on our Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh by misuse of ED by Modi government before Congress General Convention in Raipur shows the cowardice of BJP." The Congress president further alleged that 95 per cent of the raids conducted by ED in the last nine years were on Opposition leaders, mostly from the Congress.

"We are not going to be cowed down by these cowardly threats," Kharge tweeted. (ANI)

