India News | Student Bodies Hold Virtual Protest to Demand Release of Anti-CAA Agitators

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Student bodies across the country on Wednesday held a virtual protest to demand the release of activists arrested for staging protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act earlier this year.

Carrying placards which read ''Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega' and 'Down with CAA-NPR-NRC', students and activists took to Twitter and posted images expressing solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar and Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who have been accused of being involved in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots in February and arrested.

Also Read | Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala's Malappuram: Maneka Gandhi Asks Rahul Gandhi 'Why No Action Has Been Taken'; Watch Video.

Members of Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union, Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), women's collective Pinjra Tod and others participated in the protest on Twitter.

"Stop Arresting Students & Activists! Stop charging fabricated cases on anti-CAA protestors! Repeal draconian UAPA! Release all political prisoners! Arrest the real perpetrators of Delhi Riots - the likes of Kapil Mishra & Anurag Thakur!" AISA tweeted.

Also Read | 19 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

The left outfit also shared pictures of how students, not only in India, but also abroad expressed solidarity with the protest.

The student bodies had given a call for protest asking participants to maintain social distancing and carry placards and posters in their locality and share videos and pictures on social media.

AISA member Damni Kain tweeted, "We have received solidarity from Greece, UK , Barcelona! The government needs to see that people across the world are standing against injustice and in solidarity with the oppressed. Release all political prisoners! No CAA, No NRC, No NPR!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)