Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) A postgraduate student of the Rajasthan University here allegedly downed in its swimming pool on Thursday, police said.

Vikas Yadav, 21, was taking swimming classes in the university pool and had joined the evening batch, they said.

Also Read | NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Leaders of INDIA Bloc Meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence, To Give Notice on NEET Issue in Parliament on June 28.

He allegedly drowned in the evening, police said, adding that some of his friends tried to save him but failed.

The matter is being investigated and the postmortem of the body will be conducted on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl, Case Registered Under POCSO.

Yadav hailed from Neem ka Thana district of the state and lived in a hostel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)