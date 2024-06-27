Hyderabad, June 27: A police constable was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The victim lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station accusing the constable of cheating her on the pretext of love and sexually assaulting her, police said. Hyderabad Shocker: BJP Worker Lured by Woman to Her House, Brutally Stabbed to Death.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the constable and he was arrested today, they said.

