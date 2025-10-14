New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): A girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at the South Asian University in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a PCR call was recieved at Maidangarhi Police Station around 03.00 pm on Monday, October 13, regarding the alleged sexual assault. The call was made by someone known to the victim, police said.

Officials added that the student is being counselled and her statement is yet to be recorded.

"An FIR has been filed and we are looking into the matter," officials said.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident reported on October 6, an MBBS student was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received on Thursday at Adarsh Nagar Police Station from an 18-year-old student, a native of Haryana and pursuing her studies in the national capital. In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that the accused, who is a resident of Jind in Haryana, invited her to a hotel in Adarsh Nagar for a party, administered intoxicants, and wrongfully confined her and sexually assaulted her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and the police were further investigating the matter. (ANI)

