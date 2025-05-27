New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Tensions flared at Delhi University's Law Faculty on Tuesday after over 150 students were denied admit cards for upcoming exams due to low attendance, triggering protests by the students who disrupted an exam.

There was no immediate response available from the varsity.

The situation escalated late Monday night when a group of students allegedly broke into the examination department. By morning, they locked the examination centre, declaring, “If we can't sit for the exam, no one will.”

As a result, the 9:30 am exam was delayed by two hours. The university administration eventually intervened, broke the lock, and conducted the exam. Students without admit cards were not permitted to enter, sources said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the denial of admit cards, claiming that as many as 300 students were arbitrarily barred from appearing in the exams just three days before they were scheduled to begin.

In a statement, RSS' student wing ABVP alleged bias by the Law Faculty administration, specifically pointing to the issuance of an admit card to Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri though he reportedly did not meet the mandatory attendance requirement.

“This is indicative of the non-academic and biased attitude of the Dean of the Law Faculty,” ABVP stated, demanding an immediate explanation and calling for the Dean's resignation.

“Hundreds of students are upset due to this biased act,” the statement added.

ABVP workers have been staging a sit-in protest since Monday night, accusing the administration of collusion with NSUI, the Congress' student wing, and ignoring students' academic interests.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “It is very unfortunate that institutions meant to protect students' futures are instead destroying their dreams.

"Why was the DUSU President given special privilege while hundreds were denied the same?”

Sharma affirmed ABVP's resolve to continue protesting until justice is served.

“ABVP will fight against this injustice till the last breath,” he said.

