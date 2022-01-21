Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) A 54-year-old sub-inspector allegedly killed himself on Friday at the Bharari Police Lines here, officials said.

Shashi Kumar's body has been found hanging at the police lines this evening, they said.

A resident of Chail Koti in Shimla district, Kumar was posted with the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Kolar and attached to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Legal proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been initiated in the presence of executive magistrate, they added.

Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Bhutunguru, SDRF SP, additional SP, headquarters Shimla, and SHO Sadar have visited the spot with a team.

The spot has also been examined by a forensic team and further probe is underway.

