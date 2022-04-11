Bankura (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bricks have been hurled at Union Minister of State Subhas Sarkar's convoy by unknown miscreants on Sunday afternoon in Bankura city in the state.

Speaking to ANI after the incident, Sarkar said, "I am keeping fine. However, it has come to my knowledge that bricks were hurled from the right side of my convoy. I think it was a planned act by the Opposition parties in the state."

More details are awaited about the incident.

This development holds importance ahead of West Bengal by-polls that will be held on April 12 this year. (ANI)

