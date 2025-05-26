New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to timely decide his representation seeking to declare 'Ram Setu' as a national monument and of national importance.

The petition sought national monument status for the 'Ram Setu' bridge and a survey by the Geological Survey of India and the Archaeological Survey of India in respect to 'Ram Setu' as an ancient monument of national importance.

Swamy said that he had made a representation to the Centre in terms of the Supreme Court's January 2023 order; however, the same has not been decided.

He further said that 'Ram Setu' fulfils all the criteria for being called an Ancient Monument, as it has historical, archaeological, or artistic interest.

The plea said Ram Setu fulfils the criteria of an Ancient Monument under Section 3/4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, and the government is duty-bound to declare all ancient monuments of national importance and national monuments.

He said that the Central government is duty-bound to protect 'Ram Setu' from any form of misuse, pollution or desecration.

Swamy's petition stated, "This archaeological site is a matter of faith and shradha of people treating Ram-Setu as a pilgrimage."

The central government earlier told the Supreme Court that the process to declare 'Ram Setu' a national heritage monument is currently underway in the Ministry of Culture.

The Centre's response came on Swamy's plea seeking direction to the government to declare 'Ram Setu' a national monument. The apex court then asked Swamy to file a representation with the Ministry on the issue.

Swamy had earlier said that the case has been pending for eight years, but the government has not been able to respond to the plea.

In his plea, Swamy had urged the apex court to pass an order and direct the "Union of India, along with National Monuments Authority (NMA), to declare 'Ram Setu' as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

Swamy said that he had already won the first round of the litigation, in which the Centre accepted the existence of 'Ram Setu'. He added that the union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand to declare the Setu a national heritage monument, but subsequently, nothing happened.

'Ram Setu' is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. (ANI)

