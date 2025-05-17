Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is "Veerbhoomi", from where thousands of soldiers serving in the country's army are always at the forefront in protecting the country.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held on Friday under the chairmanship of CM Dhami, in which a unanimous congratulatory resolution was passed to the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Defence on the unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor.

"The success of Operation Sindoor has made the whole country proud. Operation Sindoor shows the superiority of the Indian Army. It is also a reflection of the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the foresight of the Ministry of Defence," CM Dhami said.

The resolution of the Council of Ministers said that "Operation Sindoor reflects the success of the indomitable courage, immense valour and excellent strategic skills of the Indian Army. This campaign has emerged as a living example of India's sovereignty, security and self-confidence."

The Council of Ministers also expressed confidence that this historic military operation will become a source of inspiration for generations to come and will always be marked as a golden chapter in Indian military history.

This proposal will be sent to the Government of India and the Ministry of Defence to convey the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand to them.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

Subsequently, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

