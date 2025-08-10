Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited the Make in India initiative for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying it reflected the strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Speaking at the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' programme, PM Modi praised the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka for their role in building India's defence strength.

"I am visiting Bengaluru for the first time since the historic Operation Sindoor. This operation showcased the emergence of a bold and resolute New India. In a decisive move, our armed forces crossed boundaries, executing a deep strike that compelled Pakistan to capitulate. The success of Operation Sindoor was rooted in advanced technology and the strength of the Make in India initiative. The youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka played a significant role in this achievement," PM Modi said.

He also drew a parallel between the rise of India and the growth of Bengaluru, highlighting the city's role in the global IT sector.

"We are witnessing Bengaluru emerge as a true symbol of New India's rise, a city that has proudly placed India on the global IT map. The driving force behind Bengaluru's remarkable success story is the exceptional talent and ingenuity of its people," said PM Modi.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro and laid the foundation stone for the Metro Phase-3 project. He said India's rapid economic growth was driven by the government's "reform, perform and transform" approach.

"Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the last 11 years, our economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies. How did we achieve this speed? We got it from the spirit of Reform, Perform and Transform. We achieved this speed from good intentions and honest efforts," PM Modi said.

Speaking about the inauguration of multiple projects, PM Modi said, "In the past, the Government of India has started schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees for Bengaluru. Today this campaign is getting new momentum. Today, the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line has been inaugurated. The foundation stone of Metro Phase-3 has also been laid. Along with this, three new Vande Bharat trains have also been flagged off for different parts of the country. Vande Bharat service has started between Bengaluru and Belgaum. This will boost the business and tourism of Belgaum. Apart from this, Vande Bharat Express has also started between Nagpur to Pune and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar."

The Yellow Line runs from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, covering over 19 km with 16 stations, and is part of the Metro Phase-2 project worth around ₹7,160 crore. With its opening, Bengaluru's operational metro network now extends over 96 km.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the ₹15,610-crore Metro Phase-3 project, which will cover more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations, connecting residential, commercial, industrial and educational hubs.

At KSR Railway Station, he flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains, from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune, as part of the government's push to modernise Indian Railways and improve travel standards. (ANI)

