Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who had put their hearts and souls into the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, celebrated the successful evacuation of the 41 workers by cutting a cake on Tuesday night.

NDRF personnel involved in the 17-day-long rescue operation congratulated each other for their coordinated efforts and shared slices of cake.

"I want to congratulate everyone as the workers have been successfully rescued. Whenever I celebrate my birthday, I will remember this scene and this rescue operation," Dr Shailesh Kumar Chaudhari from NDRF said.

Visuals from the spot showed hugging and cheers as the ordeal ended.

Some people were chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and looked highly enthralled with success.

Meanwhile, locals also erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

As workers came out, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who had been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to all 41 rescued men over the phone.

The mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12, trapping 41 workers. (ANI)

