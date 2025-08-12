Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez rang in her 40th birthday on Monday (August 11). To mark the occasion, conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, currently imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail, reportedly gifted 50,000 shares of Meta to the actress. Sukesh also shared that Jacqueline has helped the needy and stood up for causes, and to honour her beliefs, he donated INR 25 crore to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Along with the donations and birthday gifts for Jacqueline, Sukesh also penned a heartfelt note, which has now gone viral on social media. ‘Making Your Wish Come True’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Plays ‘Santa Claus’ by Gifting Jacqueline Fernandez 107-Year-Old French Vineyard With Tuscan-Style House (Check Viral Pic).

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Birthday Surprise for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress-dancer Jacqueline Fernandez turned 40 on Monday (August 11). On the special occasion, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who claims to be the former lover of the Housefull 5 actress, gifted her 50,000 shares of Meta. He also made a humble gesture by donating INR 25 crore to the CM Relief Fund for those affected by the Uttarakhand floods."

Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Birthday Gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Birthday Letter for Jacqueline Fernandez

On the occasion of Jacqueline's 40th birthday, Sukesh sent a heartfelt letter to the actress. In the letter obtained by Info India 47 News on Instagram, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote, "Baby, it's your day, and all I want is you to be happier than ever. There are a lot of surprises lined up coming days for you, my jaan."

He then explained the two special gifts he had planned for her big day. The conman later asked Jacqueline to hang in there, as the truth would soon come out. "I promise once again on this special day, baby, my Jackie, the future is ours. The world is gonna be envious. Our love for each other will be set as an example for every other couple out there."

Sukesh concluded the letter by saying that he badly misses the actress and can't wait to be with her again. The post also features another handwritten note sent by the conman, where he addressed the actress as "Botta Bomma" (Beautiful doll). Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday Special: 'Lat Lag Gayee', ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ to 'Dum Dum', 8 Dance Songs of the 'Housefull 5' Actress That Are Perfect for a Party (Watch Videos).

Sukesh Chandrashekar is currently behind bars in connection with an INR 200 crore laundering case.

