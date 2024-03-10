New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): As the Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye campaign is gaining momentum countrywide, renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Puri Beach, Odisha on Sunday.

Through his artwork, he has urged young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers and strengthen and enrich our democracy.

Appreciating the artwork of Pattnaik, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said "Made on Sand, but the impression has been on the minds of every Indian".

The Minister further posted on X, "As the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeliye, campaign has reached every corner of the country, filling the first-time voter with an unmatched excitement to be a part of the democratic process, we see a beautiful expression of this campaign engraved on sands."

'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' campaign is also being implemented in various higher educational institutions of the country. The main objective of the initiative is to engage and encourage young voters to come out and vote and to convey the importance of voting for the larger good of the nation. The initiative symbolizes the importance of Elections and the pride of voting in the largest democracy in the world. (ANI)

