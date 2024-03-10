Gurugram, March 10: A woman, injured in a fire at her Gurugram flat, succumbed in a hospital on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Renu Shah, 59, a resident of Vipul Green Society in Sector 48. She was residing with her 26-year-old son while her husband, Ashish Shah, was out for work. Gurugram Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Mattress Warehouse on Basai Road, Six Fire Tenders on Spot.

Police said that it was suspected that the couple's son, who is mentally ill, set her on fire after a clash late on Sunday, causing a fire that spread through their flat. As per locals, the couple's son used to fight with his parents physically.

