Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): According to the alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, there has been constant rain since morning in Uttarakhand's Nainital and other adjoining areas.

Due to the sudden rains in the mountains, there has been a sudden drop in temperatures in Nainital, forcing tourists who have come to visit the place to stay in hotels. The rains have also caused trouble for the students going to school.

Also Read | Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Additional Forces Deployed to Karnataka's Mangaluru Following Killing of Bajrang Dal Activist, 3 Teams Hunt for Killers (Watch Videos).

Earlier, the IMD predicted that isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-60 Kmph, Is likely to be witnessed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6.

The forecast indicates scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60 km/h), across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 1 to May 6, 2025.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 Declared: KSEAB Announces Class 10 Results at karresults.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

Additionally, isolated hailstorms are very likely in Uttarakhand on May 1 and 3, with thundersquall winds (50-60 kmph) expected on May 3.

On Friday, the Delhi-NCR region experienced traffic congestion as several trees were uprooted and vehicles broke down due to heavy waterlogging following a rainstorm. Places like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport and Minto Road have been severely inundated, resulting in significant inconvenience for the public. This abrupt shift in weather conditions has left individuals facing considerable challenges.

Earlier today, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert, informing residents that severe weather is occurring over Delhi NCR and urging them to ensure their safety.

According to the advisory, people are asked to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. The advisory also recommends seeking shelter in a safe location and avoiding taking refuge under trees or near concrete floors and walls. It further advises unplugging electrical and electronic appliances to prevent damage or injury & immediately moving out of water bodies and avoiding objects that conduct electricity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)