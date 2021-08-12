New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sudhir Kumar Saxena was on Thursday appointed Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Saxena, a 1987 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Special Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, it said.

The Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The SPG also provides security to any former prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at the residence allotted to him for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold the office of the prime minister.

