Sangli, Mar 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to a sugar factory and a distillery in Sangli district after industry effluent was discharged into the Krishna River, leading to the death of fish, an official said on Monday.

The notices were issued to Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd and Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd, both operators of Vasantdada SSK Ltd in Madhavnagar in Miraj.

The MPCB directed the concerned authorities to disconnect the water and power supply to the units.

It also slapped a notice on Sangli Municipal Corporation for releasing domestic untreated effluent into the river water and asked the civic body to respond in seven days.

"During the inspection on March 10, fish in large quantities were found dead in Krishna river. It was found that untreated sewage water was released by Sangli (municipal) Corporation. It was also found that industry effluent of Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd and Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd ( distillery unit ) was being released into the river through a nullah, which lead to the death of fish in the river," said a MPCB official.

The MPCB notice directed the units to stop manufacturing activities to avoid further damage to the environment.

"The competent authorities are directed to disconnect the water/electricity supply to your unit immediately," the notice to Swapnapurti Sugar Ltd stated.

