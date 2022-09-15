New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Irani, who is believed to be a close aide of Sukesh, appeared before EOW officials for the second day in a row after she was questioned for around 8 hours on Wednesday. Notably, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the questioning by the EOW of Delhi Police in the alleged 200 crore scam on Wednesday.

According to sources, Jacqueline and Pinki Irani engaged in a war of words during the Delhi Police interrogation on Wednesday.

The EOW sources said, while the two were being interrogated face to face, they kept arguing and accusing each other of lying for around two hours.

Pinki accused Jacqueline of accepting gifts from Sukesh, despite knowing that he is behind bars on charges of cheating people of 200 crores. On the other hand, Jacqueline accused Pinki of lying. She said she had no idea about Sukesh's background. Both of them reportedly also abused each other, after which police had to intervene.

The questioning ended after 8 hours. Jacqueline has not been called for questioning on Thursday and will be called by EOW when the need arises, the sources said. Delhi Police prepared a questionnaire of 100 odd questions to ask Jaqueline.

Meanwhile, Actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday also appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora arrived at the Delhi Police EOW office at Mandir Marg earlier today.

The questioning of Nora is being done a day after the Delhi Police EOW officials summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case.

Earlier on September 2, Nora Fatehi was grilled by the EOW officials for over nine hours and was asked roughly around 50 questions.

Police officials said that questioning so far has surfaced that Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez who has also been linked with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were both unaware of each other receiving gifts.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. (ANI)

